BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Shares of BPMP opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

