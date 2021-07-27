Bowie Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowie Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The firm has a market cap of $488.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.