Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1,041.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 98,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,691. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

