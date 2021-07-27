Bowie Capital Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

