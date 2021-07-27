Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

BSX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 749,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

