Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 725,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,072. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

