Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of BXP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 725,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,072. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
