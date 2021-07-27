BORA Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, BORA has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $100.14 million and approximately $34.76 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

