BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,284 shares of company stock worth $1,708,918. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

