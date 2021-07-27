BMO Capital Markets Upgrades First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.67 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

