Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 350,000 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.