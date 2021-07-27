Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

