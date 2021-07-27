Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $7.04 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $15,593,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,258,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

