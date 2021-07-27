Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at $5,434,000.

Shares of KIIIU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

