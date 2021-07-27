Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,248,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,963,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,210,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,210,000.

AURCU opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

