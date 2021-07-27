Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

COVAU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

