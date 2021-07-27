Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $4,004,000.

CFFVU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

