Blackmoon Price Hits $0.0183 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $989,824.38 and $3.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.