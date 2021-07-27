Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.88.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$30,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 770,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,700,670.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $504,860.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

