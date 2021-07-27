BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and $27,102.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016912 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 119.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,801,953 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.