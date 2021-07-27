Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 523.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 186,422 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 137.6% during the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 389,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

BKI opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

