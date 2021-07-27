BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJRI stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

