BitSend Price Up 39.8% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $94,231.73 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00380889 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.01226858 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,458,637 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

