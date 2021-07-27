Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 31.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s share price was up 31.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 9,078,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 2,246,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.