Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $339.64 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $339.64 million and $7.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00004789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00041645 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00024995 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

