Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $102,635.52 and approximately $210.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021488 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000119 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

