Biogen Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.29. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

