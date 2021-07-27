Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $697.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $697.50 and last traded at $696.81, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $685.56.
The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.12.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.