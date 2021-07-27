Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $697.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $697.50 and last traded at $696.81, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $685.56.

The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.12.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.