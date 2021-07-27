Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNVIF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Binovi Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Binovi Technologies

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

