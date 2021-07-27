Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BNVIF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Binovi Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Binovi Technologies
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.