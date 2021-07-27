Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.66 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $442,544.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00126579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,825.47 or 0.99649686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.89 or 0.00819022 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,140,129 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.