Benchmark Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TAL has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

