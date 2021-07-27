Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.50 and last traded at $255.31. 9,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,084,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.30. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

