Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BZLYF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $452.00.

BZLYF opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

