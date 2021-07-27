Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

