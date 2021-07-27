Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Roku stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.41. 33,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 619.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.