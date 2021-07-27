Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,405 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

