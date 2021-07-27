Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

SPLK traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 4,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,879. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

