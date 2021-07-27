Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.13. 58,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,994. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.68. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $479.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

