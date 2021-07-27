Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,702 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.