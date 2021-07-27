Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,338 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.