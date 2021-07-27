BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.07% of BCE worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $78,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

