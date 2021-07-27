BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.11

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 27981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

