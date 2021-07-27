Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

BHC opened at C$35.90 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$19.88 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.97.

In other news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

