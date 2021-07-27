BASIC (BASIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.40 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. BASIC has a market cap of $29.40 million and $963,158.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00048508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00802532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.