Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.
SAP opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
