Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.