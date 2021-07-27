Barclays PLC Takes Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

AQMS opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

