Barclays PLC Sells 554 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

ARD opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 million, a PE ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.