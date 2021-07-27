Barclays PLC Sells 2,213 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of BankFinancial worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFIN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $168.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.66.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

