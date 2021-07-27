Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spark Energy by 294.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spark Energy by 798.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spark Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spark Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.