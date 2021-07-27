Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 223.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 168.46 ($2.20). 8,675,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,289,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.53. The company has a market capitalization of £28.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

