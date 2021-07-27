Barclays PLC Has $96,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Barclays PLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 247,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

